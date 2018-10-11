Rishabh Pant to Make ODI debut in India vs West Indies Series

India has announced its squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies and it seems MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have both made the squad, India captain Virat Kohli has not been rested which is a big news for the fans. Thanks to his brilliant performances in Tests, Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make a comeback in the ODI squad. It is a surprise that after a good start to his Test career Prithvi Shaw has not been picked for the ODIs. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu make it to the middle order in blues. Khaleel Ahmed after a promising show in the Asia Cup finds a place in the squad.

The picking of Kohli was a surprise as there was a word around that BCCI may opt to rest him, but that is not going to happen.

Earlier in the day, India announced a 12-member squad for the Hyderabad Test starting tomorrow, it was a surprise that Mayank Agarwal again does not get picked. India sticks to the same 12 that featured in Rajkot. India already has a 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match Test series. India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 272 runs to win the Test.

Earlier, debutant Prithvi Shaw made headlines by smashing a brilliant century on his debut Test, the Rajkot Test also saw local boy Ravindra Jadeja bring up his first Test ton and Kohli just continued his sublime form as he smashed his 24th Test century. Kuldeep Yadav too, picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests to help India win.