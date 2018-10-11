Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sunny Leone Stunned everyone in White Bikini: See Pic

Yesterday, October 10, 2018, Sunny took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a floral monokini like a diva

Oct 11, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

One of the hottest actresses Sunny Leone increases the heat this summer with her sexiness on social media. She is currently enjoying her holidays in Mexico with family and friends where she can be seen chilling on the beaches and sharing her super hot bikini avatars. Yesterday, October 10, 2018, Sunny took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sporting a floral monokini like a diva, fans went gaga over her look and the photo soon garnered a lot of limelight. Now, again, the sexy diva has posted yet another hot bikini pic.

View this post on Instagram

?Ya know…just taking a walk…Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean! ?

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

The curvacious babe took to her Instagram account today (October 11) to share sultry pictures in a white bikini. In no time, the pic has gone viral and has 440,536 likes so far. She captions the pic as, “Ya know…just taking a walk…Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean!” She completed her look with a white fedora hat and black sunglasses.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 4, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

WhatsApp takes a number of measures to solve the issue of fake messages

Jan 5, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

These are the 10 models who turned into successful Bollywood actresses

Saina-Nehwal
Aug 27, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal crashes out and settles for a Bronze

encounter
May 6, 2018, 09:00 am IST

JAMMU KASHMIR’S LATEST ENCOUNTER; BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close