Tanushree Dutta spotted Wearing a Burqa to Reach Police Station

Tanushree Dutta reached Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police station on Wednesday night to give her statement against Nana Patekar and 3 others. She was spotted wearing a Burqa. But why? Is she threatened by someone? Maybe she did so to hide herself from media or other people who are against her.

A few days ago, Tanushree registered a molestation case against Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui. Tanushree registered a case under IPC section 354, 354 A, 34 and 509 on these four.

It was Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations against Nana Patekar that first triggered the waves of #MeToo in Bollywood but as days passed by, several prominent men have been accused of grave sexual misconduct. As stories and allegations continue to pour from all quarters of the entertainment world, here’s a look at all that came to light today.