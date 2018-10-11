Young Mollywood Actresses who married suddenly

From affairs to marriages to baby bumps, nothing escapes from the media glare and shutterbugs, when it comes to a celebrity’s life. But still, there are a few in the Mollywood brigade who have worked hard towards keeping their innocent love stories away from the social stares and speculations.

So, here are some celebrity weddings that took fans by surprise. Let’s take a look at them!

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan

The surprise marriage of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, perhaps, could be the most talked celebrity wedding. The duo got married in Kochi on 25 November 2016 amidst a gathering of select guests.

Sreenath Bhasi-Ritu Zackhariah

Young actor Sreenath Bhasi entered into wedlock with Ritu Zackhariah at a function held at Bolgotty Palace in Kochi.

Gayathri Ashokan -Purbayan Chatterjee

Playback singer Gayathri Ashokan tied the knot with Sitar player-music director Purbayan Chatterjee. Gayathri and Purbayan Chatterjee have

been close friends for some time. Both of them have presented several music programmes together

Sarayu Mohan-Sanal

Actor Sarayu Mohan married Associate Director Sanal. The duo has worked together

in Mammootty-starrer Varsham, which garnered the positive response from the viewers.

Nikita Thukral -Gagandeep Singh

Actress Nikita Thukral got married to her boyfriend Gagandeep Singh Mago at an upscale hotel in Mumbai. Nikita made her film debut with the Malayalam film Kaiyethum Doorathu in 2002, which was also the first movie of Fahad Fazil

Shalu Menon-Saji G Nair

Actress and classical dancer Shalu Menon has entered the wedlock with Kollam-based television actor Saji G Nair at Sreekrishna Swami Temple in Guruvayoor, Thrissur. Shalu Menon has appeared in a few supporting roles in the films like Kakkakuyil and Vakkalathu Narayanan Kutty.

Shilpa Bala-Vishnu Gopal

Actor and television anchor Shilpa Bala entered into wedlock with Thiruvananthapuram-based doctor Vishnu Gopal in a star-studded ceremony at Akash Convention Centre in Kanhangad. Shilpa began her acting career with “Orkkuka Vallappozhum,” in which she played dual roles. Later, she was part of Malayalam films “Chemistry” and “Aagathan.”

Radhika-Abhil Krishna

Actor Radhika got married to Mumbai-based Abhil Krishna. Radhika started her career in films by acting as a child artist in Mohanlal-starrer Vietnam Colony. But she was launded for her role of a Muslim woman in Classmates.

Rosin Jolly -Sunil P Thomas

Actor Rosin Jolly and Sunil P Thomas got married at St Francis Church in Chovva in Kannur. The actress made her debut in movies with the 2011 Malayalam film ‘Bangkok Summer’ and was later seen in ‘Hero’ and “Annum Innum Ennum”.

Archana Kavi -Abish Mathew

Archana Kavi got married to standup comedian Abish Mathew at Vallarpadam Church. She became popular with her debut movie itself, which was a remake of a classic Malayalam

movie Neelathamara with the same name

Sruthi Lekshmi-Avin Anto

Actress Sruthi Lekshmi married Dr Avin Anto at St Joseph church Kuriachira. Sruthi started her career as a child artist in the television serial Nizhalukal in 2000. She made her film debut by playing one of the three heroines in the film Romeo opposite Dileep

Mithra-Williams

Mithra Kurian married musician Williams Francis in a traditional Malayalam Christian ceremony, held at Ernakulam.

Jewel-Jenson

Jewel Mary, the anchor-actress married Jenson Varghese, who is the producer of Onnum Onnum Moonnu show, aired in Mazhavil Manorama.