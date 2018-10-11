Latest Newscelebrities

Young Mollywood Actresses who married suddenly

Oct 11, 2018, 08:15 pm IST
2 minutes read
Actresses Marriage

From affairs to marriages to baby bumps, nothing escapes from the media glare and shutterbugs, when it comes to a celebrity’s life. But still, there are a few in the Mollywood brigade who have worked hard towards keeping their innocent love stories away from the social stares and speculations.

So, here are some celebrity weddings that took fans by surprise. Let’s take a look at them!

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan

Third party image reference

The surprise marriage of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, perhaps, could be the most talked celebrity wedding. The duo got married in Kochi on 25 November 2016 amidst a gathering of select guests.

Sreenath Bhasi-Ritu Zackhariah

Third party image reference

Young actor Sreenath Bhasi entered into wedlock with Ritu Zackhariah at a function held at Bolgotty Palace in Kochi.

Gayathri Ashokan -Purbayan Chatterjee

Third party image reference

Playback singer Gayathri Ashokan tied the knot with Sitar player-music director Purbayan Chatterjee. Gayathri and Purbayan Chatterjee have
been close friends for some time. Both of them have presented several music programmes together

Sarayu Mohan-Sanal

Third party image reference

Actor Sarayu Mohan married Associate Director Sanal. The duo has worked together
in Mammootty-starrer Varsham, which garnered the positive response from the viewers.

Nikita Thukral -Gagandeep Singh

Third party image reference

Actress Nikita Thukral got married to her boyfriend Gagandeep Singh Mago at an upscale hotel in Mumbai. Nikita made her film debut with the Malayalam film Kaiyethum Doorathu in 2002, which was also the first movie of Fahad Fazil

Shalu Menon-Saji G Nair

Third party image reference

Actress and classical dancer Shalu Menon has entered the wedlock with Kollam-based television actor Saji G Nair at Sreekrishna Swami Temple in Guruvayoor, Thrissur. Shalu Menon has appeared in a few supporting roles in the films like Kakkakuyil and Vakkalathu Narayanan Kutty.

Shilpa Bala-Vishnu Gopal

Third party image reference

Actor and television anchor Shilpa Bala entered into wedlock with Thiruvananthapuram-based doctor Vishnu Gopal in a star-studded ceremony at Akash Convention Centre in Kanhangad. Shilpa began her acting career with “Orkkuka Vallappozhum,” in which she played dual roles. Later, she was part of Malayalam films “Chemistry” and “Aagathan.”

Radhika-Abhil Krishna

Third party image reference

Actor Radhika got married to Mumbai-based Abhil Krishna. Radhika started her career in films by acting as a child artist in Mohanlal-starrer Vietnam Colony. But she was launded for her role of a Muslim woman in Classmates.

Rosin Jolly -Sunil P Thomas

Third party image reference

Actor Rosin Jolly and Sunil P Thomas got married at St Francis Church in Chovva in Kannur. The actress made her debut in movies with the 2011 Malayalam film ‘Bangkok Summer’ and was later seen in ‘Hero’ and “Annum Innum Ennum”.

Archana Kavi -Abish Mathew

Third party image reference

Archana Kavi got married to standup comedian Abish Mathew at Vallarpadam Church. She became popular with her debut movie itself, which was a remake of a classic Malayalam
movie Neelathamara with the same name

Sruthi Lekshmi-Avin Anto

Third party image reference

Actress Sruthi Lekshmi married Dr Avin Anto at St Joseph church Kuriachira. Sruthi started her career as a child artist in the television serial Nizhalukal in 2000. She made her film debut by playing one of the three heroines in the film Romeo opposite Dileep

Mithra-Williams

Third party image reference

Mithra Kurian married musician Williams Francis in a traditional Malayalam Christian ceremony, held at Ernakulam.

Jewel-Jenson

Third party image reference

Jewel Mary, the anchor-actress married Jenson Varghese, who is the producer of Onnum Onnum Moonnu show, aired in Mazhavil Manorama.

 

Tags

Related Articles

this-is-what-hrithik-roshan-has-to-say-after-his-poem-became-viral-on-the-internet
Mar 31, 2018, 08:20 pm IST

This is what Hrithik Roshan has to say after his poem became viral on the internet

Ram
Jun 13, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

Pakistani Man arrested for molesting 14-year-old schoolboy in Dubai

Feb 1, 2018, 07:10 am IST

A Secret Relationship between Kapoors and Ambanis family

Feb 11, 2018, 03:23 pm IST

Here is why Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth might not join hands, politically

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close