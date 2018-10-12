After Mayawati Breaks, Alliance Lone BSP Minister Quits JD(S)- Congress Alliance

After Mayawati breaks alliance with Rahul Gandhi and stated that her party is contesting alone in the upcoming Assembly elections, lone BSP leader in Karnataka quits Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet.

BSP minister N Mahesh, citing personal reason had quit the JD(S)-Congress collation government.

Mahesh told reporters that he was quitting the alliance because he wanted to divert all his focus to his constituency Kollegal in order to gain support for his party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

He said: “There had been a campaign against me in my constituency that I have camped in Bengaluru and was not focusing on Kollegal. Also, there was a need to strengthen the party base ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

I have come before the media. Now I will tell Behenji (Mayawati).

I do not have any grouse against anybody in the government. As a minister, I did my best and toured the state. This resignation is purely due to personal reasons.

I’m saying this openly, whether it is Congress or BJP or Janata Dal, their workers will not understand the ideology that I’m speaking about. They don’t need it because until there is this caste system and inequality- Congress, BJP and Janata Dal will continue to exist.”

While Mayawati is yet to comment on the minister resignation, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy stated that the resignation: “was an internal decision of the party. I don’t know why he has taken that kind of decision. But I am in contact with them, I will sort it out.