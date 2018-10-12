Latest NewsSports

BCCI to Allow Wives and Girlfriends on Foreign Series

This decision comes few days after India captain Virat Kohli made a request that wives of cricketers should be allowed....

Oct 12, 2018, 10:09 pm IST
BCCI has confirmed that WAGs will now be allowed on foreign tours. This decision comes few days after India captain Virat Kohli made a request that wives of cricketers should be allowed for full tours when India cricket team travels overseas, contrary to the existing rule that allows the WAGs to stay only for the first two weeks of the tour.

