BCCI to Allow Wives and Girlfriends on Foreign Series

BCCI has confirmed that WAGs will now be allowed on foreign tours. This decision comes few days after India captain Virat Kohli made a request that wives of cricketers should be allowed for full tours when India cricket team travels overseas, contrary to the existing rule that allows the WAGs to stay only for the first two weeks of the tour.
Related Articles
Jun 11, 2017, 10:09 am IST
J&K: ATM guard foils robbery attempt at Chadoora bank in Budgam !
Dec 22, 2017, 06:26 pm IST
Ex-lover burned woman alive in front of public: Suspect arrested after women succumbed to death
Jan 20, 2018, 11:14 am IST
VIRAL VIDEO: 2 youths in accident die as police denies help
Dec 26, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Post Your Comments