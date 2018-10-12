Latest Newscelebrities

Here is how Farah Khan reacted on Sexual harassment allegations against brother Sajid Khan

Oct 12, 2018, 09:09 pm IST
Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by not one but three women. The two actresses namely Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and one journalist have taken up to social media to accuse the filmmaker of sexual misconduct. And trust us, each of their stories is disturbing. Where Saloni revealed how Sajid would ask her to feel his ‘d**k,; Rachel mentioned about Sajid asking her to seduce him if she wants to bag a role in his film. The journalist too had similar things to say about Sajid on how he flashed his penis and forced his tongue down her throat, during an interview.

It’s hard to believe that all three women would be lying about the same man. Speaking of which, Akshay Kumar, who was working with Sajid Khan on Housefull 4 until yesterday, has cancelled the shoot until further investigation. Sajid too issued a statement and said that he has stepped out of Housefull 4. Here is how his family, his sister Farah Khan and cousin brother Farhan Akhtar have reacted to the allegations.

