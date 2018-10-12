Is Nirmala Sitharaman’s France Visit A Cover-Up? Defense Minister Speaks

When Dassault Aviation’s internal document revealed that Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense was a must and a trade-off, the opposition re-enforced their attack on the Modi government on the Rafale deal.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had repeated the “the PM is corrupt” and questioned whether Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s France visit was a cover-up.

He tweeted:

The #GreatRafaleCoverUp has begun. To try and show the deal is legit, Raksha Mantri will need to generate minutes of imaginary meetings held between the French & our MOD & both sides will need to agree on a common story to be spun to the media. RM left for France last night. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile, from France Nirmala Sitharaman has responded on her visit to the country. She told a leading media:

“It is a government to government agreement between the French and Indian governments and there is no name mentioned and this offset obligation maybe mandatory, but the names of the company are not mandatory for me.

As for the visit to Dassault, it is an invitation and also I’m a buyer, so I would definitely go and see.”

Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to visit Dassault Aviation where the Rafale fighter jets for India are being manufactured.