Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan with new accusations

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her heart out. After accusing filmmaker Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct on the sets of her film, Queen, the lady has once again targeted actor Hrithik Roshan saying that people in the film industry should not work with him as well. Referring to the actor, she stated that there are people who keep their wives as trophies and young girls as mistresses.

In an interview to Zee News, when Kangana was asked about Vikas Bahl’s Phantom Films being dissolved, she said, “Whatever is happening with Vikas Bahl is absolutely correct. Our industry still has a lot of people who don’t behave well with women. They assault them, they harass them, they should also be punished.” She then made a reference to Hrithik. “People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished… I am referring to Hrithik Roshan people should not work with him as well.”

Kangana and Hrithik have been at loggerheads in the past. Their fight went public when the actress called him her ex and the latter denied it.

In the wake of #MeToo movement, Kangana recently revealed that Vikas used to behave with her inappropriately while shooting for Queen.