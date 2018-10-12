Latest NewsPolitics

#MeToo campaign : It’s about time everyone learn to to treat women with respect, says Rahul Gandhi

Oct 12, 2018, 03:52 pm IST
Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement, saying it is time for the truth to be told “loud and clear in order to bring about change”.

“It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change,” Gandhi tweeted.

In the last week, several women have come forward to share their stories of verbal and physical assault, in turn forcing organisations to sever ties with those who have been named and shamed under the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns. Junior minister in the External Affairs Minister M J Akbar was the first politician to be named in the campaign, with at least seven women accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The Congress has demanded Akbar’s resignation.

