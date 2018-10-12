Latest NewsIndia

PhD Scholar Among Militanta Killed In Yesterday’s Encounter

Oct 12, 2018, 10:32 am IST
PhD scholar among militants

Yesterday, the security forces were engaged in an encounter with 2-3 terrorists in the district of Handwara.

The militants were shot down and one has been identified as a PhD scholar. He has been identified as Manan Wani.

The 26-year-old award-winning PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, Wani had joined Hizbul Mujahideen at the beginning of this year. The other slain militant was a resident of Pulwama.

Former Chief Minister Mehabooba Mufti commented on the issue on her Twitter handle:

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, called for a complete shutdown on Friday to observe Wani’s “martyrdom”.

Aligarh Muslim University’ Registrar Dr Abdul Hamid on Thursday informed that Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani was rusticated from the University and that the varsity had no knowledge of his know-how ever since.

Dr. Hamid said, “Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in Handwara encounter today was once a student at AMU but he was rusticated from the University. AMU had nothing to do with him now.” He also underscored that three students have been suspended after a group of them attempted to gather inside the university premises following the death of the terrorist.

“Few students tried to hold a gathering today over his death but we have given a clear message that no anti-national activity will be tolerated in AMU. We did not allow them to gather and 3 students were also suspended,” Hamid said.

