PM Modi to visit Japan for summit with Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss cooperation in defence, nuclear, railways, economic and other key sectors with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit to be held towards the end of the month.

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday announced that Modi would pay an official working visit to Japan on 28-29 October for the summit which provides the two countries an opportunity to review bilateral relations in diverse fields.

This will be the fifth annual summit meeting between Modi and Abe and their twelfth meeting overall since 2014. The two leaders have developed a close friendship and remain in regular touch on phone.

Under the framework of the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, the two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions over two days on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi’s visit would reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multifaceted cooperation in diverse fields. It would also advance the vision of India and Japan working together to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, the ministry added.