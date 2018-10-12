Priyanka Chopra looks like a perfect chick in her new airport look: See Pics

Whether it’s the airport or a red-carpet event, Priyanka Chopra always amazes us with her new fashion outfits.

PeeCee can slay at better than anyone else is airport looks. From pencil heels to distressed denim, the airports are Priyanka’s runway.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in the airport and seen in Ditching baggy jeans and oversized tees, our Desi Girl opted for a baggy navy blazer that she teamed with a deep olive green pull over and military green parallel pants. With her favourite white mules and fashion favourite, Birkin bag, PeeCee looked chic and fab.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: