Turmeric and Besan Face Pack For Glowing Skin

You Will Need
- 1 tablespoon besan (gram flour)
- ½ tablespoon turmeric
- 1 tablespoon rose water
What You Have To Do
- Mix all the ingredients and make a thick paste.
- Apply it to your face and neck.
- Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off.
How Often You Should Do This
- Twice a week.
Why This Works
- Turmeric is a natural antiseptic. It has antibacterial properties and is also known for its skin brightening effects. Besan is a good exfoliant and helps in maintaining the pH balance of your skin.
