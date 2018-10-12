Beauty

Turmeric and Besan Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Oct 12, 2018, 06:11 pm IST
You Will Need

  • 1 tablespoon besan (gram flour)
  • ½ tablespoon turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon rose water

What You Have To Do

  • Mix all the ingredients and make a thick paste.
  • Apply it to your face and neck.
  • Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Twice a week.

Why This Works

  • Turmeric is a natural antiseptic. It has antibacterial properties and is also known for its skin brightening effects. Besan is a good exfoliant and helps in maintaining the pH balance of your skin.

