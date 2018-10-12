Xiaomi introduces POCO F1 in Mi Home stores across India

POCO India announced that POCO F1 will be available in offline market. POCO F1 is set to debut in the Mi Home stores by Xiaomi across India starting from Saturday, 13 October 2018 onwards. This will be followed by availability of POCO F1 in the offline partner stores of Xiaomi from Wednesday, 17 October 2018 onwards.

The decision comes at the time of the Diwali festive season and aims to tap into the brand’s increasing popularity among the Indian customers as well as it’s fans who have repeatedly requested for the availability of POCO devices across offline channels. In an effort to address the growing customer demand and ensure easier availability of its products, the brand has successfully expanded its reach across the flagship Mi Home stores of its supporting Xiaomi brand as well as other related offline partners.

Marking this milestone moment, Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India shared, “This is a truly defining moment for us as we witness the growth of our brand, and seek to explore newer horizons in the vast offline segment of our market. Following the launch of POCO F1, we received commendable response from our customers towards the Master of Speed. We look forward to reaching out to the wider section of the Indian consumers who are majorly offline based, and can now easily access our devices while enjoying the power of incredible speed matched with the ultimate performance at an irresistible price.”

Furthermore, the brand has taken added efforts to ensure that the devices will be available at an aggressive pricing close to their online prices with slight variations in order to compensate for the retail operational costs.