Batata Poha With Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie For Breakfast

After Aval Upma lets try out hand at Batata Poha for breakfast

Batata Poha

Ingredients

Poha (Beaten rice/Rice Flakes) – 2 cups (Thick or Thin Variety – I used Thick Poha for this recipe)

Diced Onions – 1 small

Finely Diced Potatoes – 1 medium

Minced Green Chillies – 2 or 3

Groundnuts/Peanuts – 1/4 cup

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp

Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp

Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup

Oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Method