Batata Poha With Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie For Breakfast

Oct 13, 2018, 02:45 pm IST
After Aval Upma lets try out hand at Batata Poha for breakfast

Ingredients

  • Poha (Beaten rice/Rice Flakes) – 2 cups (Thick or Thin Variety – I used Thick Poha for this recipe)
  • Diced Onions – 1 small
  • Finely Diced Potatoes – 1 medium
  • Minced Green Chillies – 2 or 3
  • Groundnuts/Peanuts – 1/4 cup
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  • Mustard Seeds – 1/2 tsp
  • Grated Coconut – 1/4 cup
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste

Method

  • Wash the Poha 2 or 3 times until moistened. Drain and keep aside. If you are using thick Poha, soak it for around 5 minutes, then wash and drain.
  • Heat oil in a non-stick pan and splutter mustard seeds.
  • Add groundnuts and roast for a few minutes until it begins to change colour.
  • Add the onions and green chillies. Saute until the onions become translucent.
  • Add the potatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilly powder and salt to taste.
  • Cover and cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are done. Make sure not to overcook the potatoes.
  • Add poha to the pan and mix everything well.
  • Garnish with grated coconut and remove from stove top. Keep covered.
  • You can also sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice for more flavour
  • Serve with Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie

