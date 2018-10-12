RecipeFood

Kerala Idli For Breakfast With Banana Oats Smoothie

Oct 12, 2018
Idlis for breakfast

You must have seen varieties of Idlis. Today let’s make the plain simple idli.

Idli

Idli

Ingredients

  • Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu or Black Gram) – 1 cup
  • Rice Flour – 3 cups
  • Salt – As required
  • Water – As required
  • Baking Soda – A pinch (Optional)

Method

  • Wash and Soak Urad Dal for about 3-4 hours.
  • Grind Dal to make a smooth mix.
  • Add rice flour and salt to the ground dal and mix well. Add a little water if required so that no lumps are formed. You can use the blender for mixing everything together. You can also add a pinch of Baking Soda if you are staying at places where the temperature is low.
  • Store the batter in a large vessel and keep it overnight or for 10-12 hours, so that the batter ferments. Leave the batter in a warm place. (I usually keep the batter in the Oven, so that it ferments well.)
  • Once the batter is well fermented, mix the batter well and pour ladle fulls onto greased idli plates and steam using an Idli Maker or Pressure Cooker for 10-15 minutes.
  • Serve with Chutney, Sambar, or my personal favourite Fish Curry
  • Serve with Banana Oats Smoothie

