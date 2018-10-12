Kerala Idli For Breakfast With Banana Oats Smoothie

You must have seen varieties of Idlis. Today let’s make the plain simple idli.
Idli
Ingredients
- Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu or Black Gram) – 1 cup
- Rice Flour – 3 cups
- Salt – As required
- Water – As required
- Baking Soda – A pinch (Optional)
READ ALSO: Banana Bread With Hyderabadi Irani Chai For Breakfast
Method
- Wash and Soak Urad Dal for about 3-4 hours.
- Grind Dal to make a smooth mix.
- Add rice flour and salt to the ground dal and mix well. Add a little water if required so that no lumps are formed. You can use the blender for mixing everything together. You can also add a pinch of Baking Soda if you are staying at places where the temperature is low.
- Store the batter in a large vessel and keep it overnight or for 10-12 hours, so that the batter ferments. Leave the batter in a warm place. (I usually keep the batter in the Oven, so that it ferments well.)
- Once the batter is well fermented, mix the batter well and pour ladle fulls onto greased idli plates and steam using an Idli Maker or Pressure Cooker for 10-15 minutes.
- Serve with Chutney, Sambar, or my personal favourite Fish Curry
- Serve with Banana Oats Smoothie
Post Your Comments