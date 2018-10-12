Kerala Idli For Breakfast With Banana Oats Smoothie

You must have seen varieties of Idlis. Today let’s make the plain simple idli.

Idli

Ingredients

Urad Dal (Uzhunnu Parippu or Black Gram) – 1 cup

Rice Flour – 3 cups

Salt – As required

Water – As required

Baking Soda – A pinch (Optional)

Method