Refreshing Banana Oats Smoothie To Wash Down Kerala Idli

Have overripe banana at home? Then make a smoothie
Banana Oats Smoothie
Ingredients
- Ripe Banana – 1 big
- Quick Cooking Oats – 1/4 cup
- Milk – 1 cup
- Cardamon Powder (Elakka) – A pinch (optional)
- Sugar – 1/2 tbsp
- Ice Cubes – 4 to 6
Method
- Microwave the oats in 1/2 to 3/4 cup water or milk for a minute. Allow it to cool.
- Blends all the ingredients until smooth.
- Serve immediately with Idli
Notes
- You can use Vanilla, Cinnamon or any other flavouring agent instead of cardamom.
- You can also substitute sugar with honey.
