Refreshing Banana Oats Smoothie To Wash Down Kerala Idli

Have overripe banana at home? Then make a smoothie

Banana Oats Smoothie

Ingredients

Ripe Banana – 1 big

Quick Cooking Oats – 1/4 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Cardamon Powder (Elakka) – A pinch (optional)

Sugar – 1/2 tbsp

Ice Cubes – 4 to 6

Method

Microwave the oats in 1/2 to 3/4 cup water or milk for a minute. Allow it to cool.

Blends all the ingredients until smooth.

Serve immediately with Idli

Notes