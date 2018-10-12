RecipeFood

Refreshing Banana Oats Smoothie To Wash Down Kerala Idli

Oct 12, 2018, 02:47 pm IST
Less than a minute
Banana Oats Smoothie with idlis

Have overripe banana at home? Then make a smoothie

Banana Oats Smoothie

Banana Oats Smoothie

Ingredients

  • Ripe Banana – 1 big
  • Quick Cooking Oats – 1/4 cup
  • Milk – 1 cup
  • Cardamon Powder (Elakka) – A pinch (optional)
  • Sugar – 1/2 tbsp
  • Ice Cubes – 4 to 6

Method

  • Microwave the oats in 1/2 to 3/4 cup water or milk for a minute. Allow it to cool.
  • Blends all the ingredients until smooth.
  • Serve immediately with Idli

Notes

  • You can use Vanilla, Cinnamon or any other flavouring agent instead of cardamom.
  • You can also substitute sugar with honey.

