Delicious Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie With Batata Poha For Breakfast

Oct 13, 2018, 02:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie

Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie is the perfect protein breakfast that replaces typical protein powder in your daily breakfast.

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 5 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons Instant Oats (Oatmeal) , instant
  • 2 Ripe Bananas, whole ripe
  • 2 cups Milk, (chilled or at room temperature)
  • 1 tablespoon Instant Coffee Powder
  • 1 tablespoon Sugar, optional

How to make

  • To begin making the Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie, take milk into mixture jar, add oats and blend them well.
  • You can use chilled milk or milk at room temperature for this recipe.
  • Then add banana, coffee powder, sugar and blend until smooth and creamy. Your smoothie is ready to serve.
  • Serve Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie along with Batata Poha

