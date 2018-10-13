Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie is the perfect protein breakfast that replaces typical protein powder in your daily breakfast.
Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 5 minutes
Total in: 10 minutes
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons Instant Oats (Oatmeal) , instant
- 2 Ripe Bananas, whole ripe
- 2 cups Milk, (chilled or at room temperature)
- 1 tablespoon Instant Coffee Powder
- 1 tablespoon Sugar, optional
How to make
- To begin making the Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie, take milk into mixture jar, add oats and blend them well.
- You can use chilled milk or milk at room temperature for this recipe.
- Then add banana, coffee powder, sugar and blend until smooth and creamy. Your smoothie is ready to serve.
- Serve Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie along with Batata Poha
