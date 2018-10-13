Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie is the perfect protein breakfast that replaces typical protein powder in your daily breakfast.

Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 5 minutes

Total in: 10 minutes

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

4 tablespoons Instant Oats (Oatmeal) , instant

2 Ripe Bananas, whole ripe

2 cups Milk, (chilled or at room temperature)

1 tablespoon Instant Coffee Powder

1 tablespoon Sugar, optional

READ ALSO: Refreshing Banana Oats Smoothie To Wash Down Kerala Idli

How to make