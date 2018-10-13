Latest NewsSports

Case filed against fan who took selfie with Virat Kohli on ground

It happened an hour into the morning session when he climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug

Oct 13, 2018, 04:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

A case was filed Friday against a man belonging to Kadapa District of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly breaching security cordon at the Uppal Stadium where the second cricket test match between India and West Indies is being played.

Police inspector P Venkateswarlu said a case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli.

It happened an hour into the morning session when he climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid his hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 29, 2018, 06:27 am IST

Man gets death threat for refusing to play ‘Momo Challenge’

May 29, 2018, 09:18 pm IST

Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi won’t win Amethi let alone his party win at centre

Jul 26, 2017, 06:09 pm IST

Time to teach India another lesson ,says Chinese media

Dec 5, 2017, 08:16 am IST

Waffle House meal cooked by man himself as worker sleeps.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close