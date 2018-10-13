Cyclone Titli : AP Govt demands Rs 1200 crore as interim flood relief

The Andhra Pradesh government Saturday requested the Centre to release Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief for restoration measures in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts that were battered by cyclone Titli.

The severe cyclonic storm hit the two districts early Thursday, with winds gusting up to 165 kilometers per hour. Heavy rainfall, ranging from 10 cm to 43 cm, was witnessed in different parts of the districts.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “The devastating cyclone has hit north coastal Andhra Pradesh, badly damaging the infrastructure and derailing normal life in the region, especially in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.”

Naidu said the cost of damaged properties, crops and infrastructure has tentatively worked out to be Rs 2,800 crore.

Horticulture was the worst hit with damages to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore followed by agriculture (Rs 800 crore), power sector (Rs 500 crore), roads and buildings, panchayat raj, rural water supply, irrigation (Rs 100 crore each), animal husbandry and fisheries (Rs 50 crore each), the chief minister said further.