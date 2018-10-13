Delhi Police chief receives e-mail threatening to assassinate PM Modi

Intelligence agencies have reported that they have received death threat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The threat was received on the official email id of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

According to sources, the email threatened to kill Prime Minister Modi in November 2018. Delhi Police has started an investigation in the case.

According to the investigation by the agencies so far, the email is suspected to have come from Northeast states. However, no person has been identified so far and the Delhi Police teams are still looking for the person who sent this email.

After the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik received the threatening email, PM Modi’s safety security have been put on high alert as he is expected to attend several rallies in the coming months.

It is reported that a police investigation was initiated as soon as the senior cop received the threat mail.

Earlier in June, Pune Police has intercepted an internal communication of Maoists in which it has been revealed that they were planning a ‘Rajiv Gandhi-type’ assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pune Police told a court on Thursday that they seized a letter from the residence of one of the five persons they had arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.