Environment Minister Dresses Up As Goddess Sita’s Father And Passes Environmental Message

Oct 13, 2018, 12:38 pm IST
Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan 

On Friday, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan was seen wearing royal traditional silk costumes with a big twirled up moustache, donning on the character of  King Janak of Mithila, Goddess Sita’s father.

This was for the popular Ramleela event where the life of Lord Ram was depicted on the grounds of Red Fort.

During his dialogue delivery, the environment minister inserted the message for a clean environment.

In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, “I know you wish to live in a natural environment.”

And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to a healthy living, he said.

Before the program began, Harsh Vardhan had tweeted on his character in the play.

The people were shocked to see him on the stage.

The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee has roped in Vardhan along with actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri’s daughter Ritu and ‘Bidaai’ fame actor Angad Hasija to perform at the annual play in old Delhi.

The committee president Ashok Agarwal said that they tried to make the act on Lord Rama’s life attractive for the audience, especially as the Ramlila Maidan play is quite popular among visitors. “For this, we keep experimenting and often try to get known faces on the stage. Like every year, this time too, actors and politicians will be seen in different roles,” he said.

