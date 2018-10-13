KeralaLatest News

Gender Activist Trupti Desai All Set To Enter Sabarimala Next Month

Oct 13, 2018, 10:50 am IST
While the protests on Sabarimala are going on in the nation, gender activist Trupti Desai is all set to enter the temple next month.

Come what may Bhumata Brigade founder Trupti Desai has confirmed on Saturday that she is indeed planning to enter the Sabarimala next month when the temple opens.

She slammed the ongoing protests and the political parties stand on the matter as “unconventional”.

Stating that her visit to Sabarimala is not a solo-one, but Trupti Desai will be accompanied by a group of women.

She added that she will announce her date to visit Sabarimala later on.

