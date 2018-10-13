Latest Newscelebrities

He wanted to touch me and feel me…, Me Too allegations on Singer Karthik

Oct 13, 2018, 07:07 pm IST
Singer Karthik

Journalist Sandhya Menon shared the screenshots of messages sent by an anonymous women alleging singer Karthik. She said that he is a disgusting sicko who tries to exploit female singers on tour.

This is a depressing scenario in the film music scene for sure. We need to wait to see how many more names would come out in the future.

Singer cum voice artist Chinmayi also tweeted supporting the women who alleged Karthik saying he has always misused his popularity and sickeningly pursued multiple women.

