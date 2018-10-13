Bone Strengthening Foods

Here are the best foods that can help strengthen your bones:

Yogurt

Yogurt is a good source of probiotics, calcium, potassium, and vitamins D, A, and folate. Scientists have found that consuming yogurt on a daily basis can help prevent fractures. If you have weak bones, it is best to consume yogurt fortified with calcium.

How Much To Consume

Consume at least one serving of yogurt per day. You can add it to your smoothies or breakfast bowl, make salad dressings, or add it to fruit salads.

Milk

Milk is another primary source of calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins A and D. You can keep your bones strong by consuming cows’ milk. You can also drink milk that’s fortified with calcium and vitamin D. However, choose lactose-free milk if you have lactose intolerance.

How Much To Consume

Consume about 2 glasses of milk per day.

Dark Leafy Greens

Dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, arugula (or rocket spinach), lettuce, and chard are great sources of calcium, antioxidants, and vitamins C and K . Consuming at least three different types of dark leafy greens every day can help you get stronger bones and strengthen your immunity.

How Much To Consume

Consume 3 cups of three different dark leafy greens per day.

Cheese

Cheese is made from milk and is hence a great source of calcium. It is also a great source of vitamin A, vitamin B12, zinc, and phosphorus. By consuming cheese on a regular basis, you will not only add flavor and taste to your food but also protect your bones from becoming brittle. If you are lactose intolerant, you can consume cheddar cheese that contains negligible or no lactose at all.

How Much To Consume

Consume about ½ -1 ounce of cheese per day.