CinemaLatest NewsIndia

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Latest Movie ‘Sarkar’ Teaser To Be Released On This Date

Oct 13, 2018, 06:55 am IST
Less than a minute
Vijay's Sarkar

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has stunned his fans at the audio launch on his upcoming film Sarkar, where he made his political ambitions public.

And now the Sun Pictures, under which the film is expected to release, have announced the date of the teaser:

Director AR Murugadoss said that ‘Sarkar’ is a socio-political drama that also has Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karupiah in pivotal roles.

Similar to his previous film Kaththi, ‘Sarkar’ is expected to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Tags

Related Articles

second ambani of indian cinema
Apr 11, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Meet the Bollywood actor who also known as second Ambani

Jul 23, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Those who want Shariat law in the country “should go to Pakistan”.

mobile phone of khushi kapoor
Apr 30, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

So Touching!! Sridevi’s old pic as wallpaper in Khushi Kapoor’s mobile

May 9, 2017, 11:43 am IST

Maoist to payback for Nilambur attack

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close