Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s Latest Movie ‘Sarkar’ Teaser To Be Released On This Date

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has stunned his fans at the audio launch on his upcoming film Sarkar, where he made his political ambitions public.

And now the Sun Pictures, under which the film is expected to release, have announced the date of the teaser:

Director AR Murugadoss said that ‘Sarkar’ is a socio-political drama that also has Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi and Pala Karupiah in pivotal roles.

Similar to his previous film Kaththi, ‘Sarkar’ is expected to hit the theatres this Diwali.