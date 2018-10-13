India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli breaks yet another record

Indian captain Virat Kohli breaks yet another record. During his innings in the first innings against West Indies in Hyderabad,Kohli cruised past former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and now holds the record for scoring the most runs as a captain from Asia..

Misbah had scored 4214 runs in 56 matches at an average of 51.39. He had 8 centuries to his name as the skipper of his side.

Kohli has taken only 42 matches to break this record and this is a testament to his phenomenal consistency as a run maker.

In 42 matches so far, Kohli has scored 4233 runs and has walked past Misbah at an average of 65.12. He has notched up 17 centuries in this phase. Also, this particular average is the best when compared with all other prolific batsmen who captained their side all around the world.

The most runs scored by a captain is 8659 runs and it has been done by former South African captain Graeme Smith. He took 109 matches and scored all his runs with an average of 47.84 and posted 25 centuries in the process.

The Indian captain has already scored 24 Test centuries and is one century away from 25 Test tons. If he gets to the figure in this match, he will be the second fastest batsman in the history of Test cricket to achieve this landmark. This particular record belongs to Don Bradman who scored 25 centuries in 68 innings.