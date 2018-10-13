Is Shamna Kasim getting married soon?

Mammootty’s Kuttanadan blog is a Malayalam film with Shamna Kasim (Full) starring after three years. Shamna had earlier acted in the movie Miley, which was released in 2015. Later she acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

In a recent interview, when asked about the reason for delaying her marriage she said the main reason is her caste. And most of the grooms are expecting her to quit movies after getting married, which she clearly does not like it. She then said that her mom is searching for the perfect match who has no objection in continuing her career in the film industry. The actress also expressed that she doesn’t care about the caste of the person.