#MeToo in cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

A few days ago, two Sri Lankan cricketers – one current and one former – Lasith Malinga and Arjuna Ranatunga, respectively, were accused of sexual harassment.

Oct 13, 2018, 11:20 am IST
It’s now time for the ‘Me Too’ movement to strike cricket as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist.

As per a tweet shared online by the account “@PedestrianPoet”, a woman has accused Johri of wanting to take an advantage of her as the two had met over coffee for a job opportunity. The identity of the woman has been kept a secret for obvious reasons, but her accusations can be seen here in the tweet shared on social media:
Before becoming the CEO of BCCI in 2016, Johri had served as Executive Vice President and General Manager – South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific. On being appointed by the Indian cricket board, Johri was given the responsibility of “smooth functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building robust strategies for further promoting the sport.”

