Rahul Gandhi Asks People To Join Him Outside HAL On His Twitter

The bad bone between the BJP and Congress- the Rafale deal has taken a new turn as the Congress President Rahul Gandhi asks people to join him Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

HAL is India's strategic asset. The future of India's aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching #Rafale from HAL & gifting it to Anil Ambani. Come defend the dignity of India's defenders. I am in Bengaluru to stand with HAL’s employees. Join me outside HAL HQ, at 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/FzfVGZ17Z6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 13, 2018

In Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet up with retired HAL employees.

“Rahul will meet and interact with about 100 working and retired employees of HAL at Minsk Square facing its corporate office in the city centre on Saturday evening to ascertain their views and concerns on the company not getting the Rafale contract,” party’s state unit spokesman Ravi Gowda told the reporters.

“Rahul wants to know firsthand how the HAL employees feel about losing out the Rafale contract and how the company would make up for the loss of offset orders from the French aerospace major (Dassault Aviation),” he added.

Though the company has advised its employees to stay away from the meeting as per the employment rules and service conditions, a few of them will meet Mr Gandhi along with their retired colleagues and express their concerns over the deal and other issues.

“As the employment rules and service conditions do not apply to the retired personnel, we have no say in their meeting with Gandhi. Regarding working employees, some of them may meet him as union members of the HAL Employees Association,” an official told the reporters.