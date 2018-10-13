Latest Newscelebrities

Shocking..! This Priyanka Chopra’s Yellow sweater and blue denim will cost you Rs 1.75 lakh

Oct 13, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
1 minute read

The actress recently made our heads turn with her super-stylish casual look.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old was spotted in New York taking a stroll in the city and like always her fashion game was on point. For her outing, Priyanka was seen donning a yellow sweater which she paired with blue boyfriend denim.

Thinking of replicating Priyanka’s casual look for your day date? Well, even her simple look can burn a deep hole in your pocket. The Quantico star’s yellow sweater is from the house of Elisabetta Franchi and comes with a price tag of $260 (Rs 19,000 approximately).

The diva accessorised her look with a pair of Vogue X Gigi Hadid sunglasses (Rs 6,500 approx), a beautiful Fendi belt bag from their Fendi X Fila collection (Rs 87,500 approx) and Giannico’s Daphne kitten mules (Rs 70,000 approx). So, even Priyanka’s casual day look can cost you around Rs 1,75,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Priyanka in NEW YORK TODAY? Cute ?? #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia ? (@priyankapedia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Some more because we love it. Priyanka today in NYC. That hair flip is everything. ??????????? #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra News (@priyanka_chopra_news) on

