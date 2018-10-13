Shocking..! This Priyanka Chopra’s Yellow sweater and blue denim will cost you Rs 1.75 lakh

The actress recently made our heads turn with her super-stylish casual look.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old was spotted in New York taking a stroll in the city and like always her fashion game was on point. For her outing, Priyanka was seen donning a yellow sweater which she paired with blue boyfriend denim.

Thinking of replicating Priyanka’s casual look for your day date? Well, even her simple look can burn a deep hole in your pocket. The Quantico star’s yellow sweater is from the house of Elisabetta Franchi and comes with a price tag of $260 (Rs 19,000 approximately).

The diva accessorised her look with a pair of Vogue X Gigi Hadid sunglasses (Rs 6,500 approx), a beautiful Fendi belt bag from their Fendi X Fila collection (Rs 87,500 approx) and Giannico’s Daphne kitten mules (Rs 70,000 approx). So, even Priyanka’s casual day look can cost you around Rs 1,75,000.