Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in Banarsi saree: See Pics

Oct 13, 2018, 03:46 pm IST
Sonam was looking resplendent in her ethnic avatar. She was donning a maroon banarsi saree with golden embroidery over it. What added more glamour to her look was her diamond choker necklace and bracelet. Her hair was tied in a bun and her makeup was subtle but spot-on.

On the work front, Sonam is doing Zoya Factor with south star Dulquer Salman and she is also working on the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with her father Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

