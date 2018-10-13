Swara Bhaskar Congratulate women who are claiming their #MeToo stories

Actress Swara Bhaskar is happy that women are coming out and claiming their stories. Swara was here to walk for designer Karishma Deepa Sondhi on the final day of the ongoing edition of Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week (LMIFW).

Asked her opinion about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Swara said: “Have already spoken at length about it. I also tweeted my support. I think the #MeToo movement was a long time pending in India and it’s good that it has finally come out and kudos go to all the women who are braving their past trauma and re-living it and claiming their own stories with their own names.”

Swara stressed that their stories should be heard, “We should all listen…I am not only talking about Bollywood, I am talking about all workplace,” she added.