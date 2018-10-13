Visually challenged girls perform song written by PM Modi – Watch Video

After a dance performance by visually challenged girls went viral on social media Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was touched to see their performance. “The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters!” he tweeted. The PM also wished everyone a “blessed Navratri”.

The song on which the girls performed has been penned by the PM. PM Modi is written 6 books which include Social Harmony, Jyotipunj, India’s Singapore Story, Mann Ki Baat – A Social Revolution on Radio, A Journey: Poems by Narendra Modi and Exam Warriors.

Navaratri is a Hindu festival which is celebrated in the autumn every year for nine nights. Observed in various parts of the Indian subcontinent the festival

The festival is associated with the battle that took place between Durga and demon Mahishasura. It signifies the victory of Good over Evil. These nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars and each day is connected to an incarnation of the goddess.