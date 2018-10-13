“We Cannot Pass This Order” Supreme Court Says To Petitioner

Is it right to ask all of India to turn into a vegetarian? Keeping this in mind the Supreme Court has rejected a petitioner’s plea.

Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta were hearing a case where a petitioner made a plea against the export of meat cannot be encouraged in India.

The 2-judge bench then questioned the petitioner’s counsel: “Do you want everybody in this country to be vegetarian?

We cannot pass an order that everyone should become vegetarian,” the Apex Court told the council.

The counsel that the matter should be heard, the bench postponed the hearing of the case to February.

In a separate petition filed by the petitioner, the bench heard the issue of promoting organic farming in India.

At the outset, the bench said that this issue was for the government to decide.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that they have already raised this issue before the government but no steps have been taken in this regard.

“It is not our job to tell all this to the government,” the bench said