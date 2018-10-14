“Am Ready to Chop him to 100 pieces” Was Baburaj Referring to Dileep When He Said this?

“Am ready to chop him to 100 pieces” This is what Actor-Director Baburaj said during the press meeting. It is evident that Baburaj was hinting at the person responsible for the plight of the actress who was abused. With Dileep being the man claimed by Kerala Police to be the master brain behind the crime, the question which is echoing in social media is whether Baburaj was referring to Dileep when he said these words.

Baburaj was together with the actress in a movie before she was attacked and is hence close to the actress. He had extended his wholehearted support to the victim after the event. But social media is abuzz with the discussion on whether Baburaj meant Dileep and whether the two has any other problem between them.