Delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake With Chana Dal Pancakes

Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 6 glasses

Ingredients

3 cups apple cubes (unpeeled)

1/2 tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder

1 cup chilled soya milk (unflavoured)

2 cups chilled low-fat milk , 99.7% fat-free

1/2 tsp sugar substitute (optional)

Method