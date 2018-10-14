RecipeFood

Delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake With Chana Dal Pancakes

Oct 14, 2018, 01:51 pm IST
Less than a minute
Complete your Chana Dal Pancakes breakfast with delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes:  6 glasses

Ingredients

  • 3 cups apple cubes (unpeeled)
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder
  • 1 cup chilled soya milk (unflavoured)
  • 2 cups chilled low-fat milk , 99.7% fat-free
  • 1/2 tsp sugar substitute (optional)

Method

  • Combine all the ingredients in a mixer and blend till smooth and frothy.
  • Pour equal quantities of the shake into 6 individual glasses.
  • Serve immediately with Chana Dal Pancakes

