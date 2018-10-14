Delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake With Chana Dal Pancakes

Complete your Chana Dal Pancakes breakfast with delicious Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake
Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Makes: 6 glasses
Ingredients
- 3 cups apple cubes (unpeeled)
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder
- 1 cup chilled soya milk (unflavoured)
- 2 cups chilled low-fat milk , 99.7% fat-free
- 1/2 tsp sugar substitute (optional)
Method
- Combine all the ingredients in a mixer and blend till smooth and frothy.
- Pour equal quantities of the shake into 6 individual glasses.
- Serve immediately with Chana Dal Pancakes
