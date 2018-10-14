Diabetic’s Breakfast- Chana Dal Pancakes & Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

Do you have diabetics? Then, here is a healthy breakfast option for you- Chana Dal Pancakes

Chana Dal Pancakes

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 pancakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram), soaked and drained

1/2 cup chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves

1/2 cup chopped spinach (palak)

1/2 cup grated carrot

4 to 6 curry leaves (kadi patta), chopped

1 tbsp low fat curds (dahi)

1 sachet fruit salt

1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)

1 to 2 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil for cooking

Method