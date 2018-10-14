RecipeFood

Diabetic’s Breakfast- Chana Dal Pancakes & Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

Oct 14, 2018, 01:50 pm IST
Less than a minute
Chana Dal Pancakes for breakfast

Do you have diabetics? Then, here is a healthy breakfast  option for you- Chana Dal Pancakes

Chana Dal Pancakes

Chana Dal Pancakes

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram), soaked and drained
  • 1/2 cup chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped spinach (palak)
  • 1/2 cup grated carrot
  • 4 to 6 curry leaves (kadi patta), chopped
  • 1 tbsp low fat curds (dahi)
  • 1 sachet fruit salt
  • 1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)
  • 1 to 2 green chillies, chopped
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp oil for cooking

READ ALSO:  Batata Poha With Coffee Banana Oats Smoothie For Breakfast

Method

  • Grind the soaked chana dal into a coarse paste adding a little water if required.
  • Add the fenugreek leaves, spinach, carrot, curry leaves, ginger, green chillies and salt and mix well.
  • Just before serving, add the curds and fruit salt and mix well.
  • Divide the batter into 4 equal portions, spread one portion of the batter on a non-stick pan and make a pancake of approx. 125 mm. (5″) diameter
  • Cook on a slow flame till both sides are golden brown, drizzling a little oil if required.
  • Repeat with the remaining batter to make 3 more pancakes.
  • Serve hot with Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

