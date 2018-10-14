Diabetic’s Breakfast- Chana Dal Pancakes & Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake

Do you have diabetics? Then, here is a healthy breakfast option for you- Chana Dal Pancakes
Chana Dal Pancakes
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Makes: 4 pancakes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram), soaked and drained
- 1/2 cup chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves
- 1/2 cup chopped spinach (palak)
- 1/2 cup grated carrot
- 4 to 6 curry leaves (kadi patta), chopped
- 1 tbsp low fat curds (dahi)
- 1 sachet fruit salt
- 1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)
- 1 to 2 green chillies, chopped
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp oil for cooking
Method
- Grind the soaked chana dal into a coarse paste adding a little water if required.
- Add the fenugreek leaves, spinach, carrot, curry leaves, ginger, green chillies and salt and mix well.
- Just before serving, add the curds and fruit salt and mix well.
- Divide the batter into 4 equal portions, spread one portion of the batter on a non-stick pan and make a pancake of approx. 125 mm. (5″) diameter
- Cook on a slow flame till both sides are golden brown, drizzling a little oil if required.
- Repeat with the remaining batter to make 3 more pancakes.
- Serve hot with Apple Cinnamon Soya Shake
