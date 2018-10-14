CinemaNEWS

Dil Raju’s Dance Performance with Anupama Parameswaran : Watch Video

Oct 14, 2018, 08:29 am IST
Dil Raju and Anupama Parameswaran were spotted chilling out at the movie’s pre-release event held on Saturday night in Hyderabad.

“Hello Guru Prema Kosame” features Ram and Anupama Parameshwaran as the lead pair.

Dil Raju had danced to a tune from the film with Anupama joining him to do some dance steps. This incident happened on the stage. He must be confident on this movie.

Dil Raju had delivered two duds recently with “Lover” and “Srinivasa Kalyanam” and he is under pressure to deliver a blockbuster.

 

