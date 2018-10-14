Dubai to launch first Driverless Taxi Today

To ensure last mile connectivity, helping Dubai Metro and tram passengers to reach their final destinations, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch driverless taxis on October 14.

The autonomous taxis are equipped with cameras that can fully view traffic and road conditions. The sensors can control the vehicle and avoid collision.

“The autonomous taxi contributes towards the integration of mass transport systems by facilitating the movement of public transport users, specifically Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, to reach their final destinations (last mile)” Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA told media.

The autonomous taxi is part of Dubai smart self-driving mobility strategy. Under this by the year 2030, 25 percent of the Emirate’s total transportation will be transformed into self-driving transit means.

The autonomous taxi was designed by RTA in collaboration with Dubai Silicon Oasis and DG World for robots and artificial applications.