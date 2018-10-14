Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP gearing up for elections with target of 315 seats

The opposition parties are proposing 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) as there was no leader who can match the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Oct 14, 2018, 09:27 am IST
BJP general secretary V Ram Madhav Saturday said the party is gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a target of winning 315 seats.

“No ‘jhenda’ (flag) and no agenda (for ‘Mahagathbandhan’). It’s a non-starter.

With such a sinking ‘gathbandhan’, nobody can stop the victory march of BJP. BJP is gearing up for parliament elections with the target of 315 seats in 2019,” he said.

Madhav claimed there was no leader in the country who can match Modi’s popularity.

“That’s why, all are doing ‘Mahagathbandhan’ today. There is no leader in the country who can match the popularity of Modi ji.

With that fear, your Chandrasekhar Rao (Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and caretaker Chief Minister) has brought elections by six-eight months early,” Madhav said.

