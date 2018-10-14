Navratri Special Recipe : Jalapeno Cheese Fingers

A delicious, cheesy snack recipe by Time Machine restaurant, Noida. Cheddar cheese and jalapeno mixed in a buttery batter of cornmeal, buttermilk, salt and sugar! Baked to perfection with corn and served warm. This is just the right snack recipe for a movie night with friends and family!

Key Ingredients:

Yellow cornmeal, Sugar, Baking soda, Salt, Buttermilk (well-shaken), Egg, Cheddar (extra sharp), Scallion (white and pale green parts only), Pickled jalapenos (drained), Unsalted butter,

Ingredients Of Jalapeno Cheese Fingers

1 Cup Yellow cornmeal

1 tsp Sugar

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Salt

1 Cup Buttermilk (well-shaken)

1 Egg

1/4 pound Cheddar (extra sharp), grated

1/4 Cup Scallion (white and pale green parts only), finely chopped

1-2 Tbsp Pickled jalapenos (drained), finely chopped

1/4 Cup Unsalted butter, melted

Special equipment:

2 Well-seasoned cast-iron corn-stick pans

(Each with 7 (5- by 1 1/2-inch) molds*, or a well-seasoned 9-inch cast-iron skillet)

How to Make Jalapeno Cheese Fingers

1.Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 218°C. Heat corn-stick pans in oven 10 minutes.

2.Whisk together cornmeal, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.

3.Whisk together buttermilk and egg in another bowl, then add to cornmeal mixture along with cheddar, scallion, jalapeños (to taste), and 2 tablespoons butter, stirring until just combined.

4.Remove pans from oven and divide remaining 2 tablespoons butter among molds. Quickly divide batter among molds (about 3 tablespoons each)and bake until tops are golden and a wooden pick or skewer comes out clean, 12 to 15 minutes (15 to 20 minutes if using skillet).

5.Cool corn sticks in pans on a rack 3 to 5 minutes before removing from molds. Serve warm.