Oops, These Pictures Tells You How Much Bollywood Actresses Copies Outfits From Hollywood

Hollywood is the biggest movie Industry and you would expect other industries to take inspiration from its movies. Be it in the story, ideas or certain scenes Hollywood movies are often copied. But you don’t expect the Hollywood outfits to be copied, do you? Especially at a time when most Bollywood actresses keep a personal costume designer for themselves. But many Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, and even Aishwarya Rai have been found coping Hollywood outfits. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures.
Guess What Deepika has done it more number of times than others.
DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND JULIE MARIE BERMAN IN GAURAV GUPTA
DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND ZOE SALDANA IN PRABAL GURUNG
DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND LADY VICTORIA HERVEY IN GAURAV GUPTA
PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NAOMI HARRIS IN ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
AISHWARYA RAI AND KRISTIN CHENOWETH IN ROBERTO CAVALLI
ANUSHKA SHARMA AND ROSARIO DAWSON IN ROBERTO CAVALLI
KAREENA KAPOOR AND KIM KARDASHIAN IN TOM FORD
ILEANA D’CRUZ AND OLGA KURYLENKO IN DIOR
So what you think guys? Is it okay to copy outfits like this from Hollywood? Let us know in the comments.
