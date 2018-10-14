Sabarimala Women Entry: Resmi Nair Gives Instructions to SivaSena Activists Who Vows to Commit Suicide

The issue of Sabarimala Women entry is going next level as Sivasena activists have vowed to commit suicide if young women are allowed to enter the temple. Resmi Nair, the controversial model has now used this situation to mock Sivasena by offering them instructions they can follow while dying. She has got three instructions which she shared through Facebook and they are like this:

1. If you die by jumping into the river, dive toward the reservoir area

2. If just seven activists are attempting this suicide, it will be like giving acceptance to the allegation that there are only very few people in Sivasena. So include maximum people.

3. Ensure the presence of a squad to push the activist into the water, in case if someone backs out from this suicide attempt in the last moment.

She ends her note by sarcastically saying that she offers all her support for the movement but then says if this attempt will be called off like the harthal they announced a few days before.

Sivasena has not yet made any comments on her Facebook post. It remains to be seen if the organisation sees this as a comment not worthy of response or if it will actually come out with a statement.