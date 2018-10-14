Tamil Nadu’s Filter Coffee To Brownies- Filter Coffee Fudge Brownies

Coffee & chocolate- one of world’s delicious & most loved ingredients. So let’s mix them up to make Filter Coffee Fudge Brownies.

Filter Coffee Fudge Brownies

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 60 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

1 cup Butter, at room temperature + more for greasing

4 Whole Eggs

1/4 cup Coffee Decoction

1 tablespoon Cocoa Powder

1 cup Brown Sugar (Demerara Sugar)

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

350 grams Dark chocolate, (70% cocoa used in this recipe), chopped

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1/2 cup Walnuts

1/2 cup Dark Chocolate Chips

For Frosting

1 cup Heavy whipping cream

1 1/4 cup Dark Chocolate Chips, or chopped chocolate

1 tablespoon Instant Coffee Powder, (like Nescafé)

READ ALSO: How To Make Brownies At Home?

How to make

To make the Filter Coffee Fudge Brownies, prepare a Square brownie pan by greasing it with butter and line it with greaseproof paper.

Preheat the Oven to 180 degree Celsius.

Melt dark chocolate bar and butter in a heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water (double boiling method). Make sure water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl. Once melted, turn off the heat.

Now add the filter coffee, cocoa powder, vanilla extract and sugar into the chocolate mixture and whisk well until the sugar has dissolved.

Now crack an egg into a bowl and then transfer it into the chocolate mixture and whisk it in until it is combined.

Repeat it with the remaining eggs. Sift in the flour and salt, fold it in gently.

Now combine the walnuts and chocolate chips into the batter.

Pour this mixture into the prepared tin and bake it for 30-40 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.

Transfer this to a cooling rack and cool completely.

Meanwhile to prepare the frosting, in a saucepan, add cream and swirl in the instant coffee and bring it to a gentle simmer. Let it infuse for half an hour.

Now strain this mixture into a fresh saucepan and bring this to a gentle boil.

Pour this over a bowl of chocolate chips and let it sit for a minute. Now gently mix it with a spatula until it is homogenous and well combined.

Transfer the brownie back into the tin it was baked in and pour this fudge sauce over the brownie and spread it all over. (This helps in brownie be thickly covered with fudge). Now let this sit on the counter for 3-4 hours.

Slice Filter Coffee Fudge Brownies Recipe and serve either warm or cold, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with dessert at the end of the meal.

CHECK OUT MORE FOR IN: World Coffee Day!!! Let’s Check Out Some Coffee Recipes