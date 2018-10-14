This is what actress Swara Bhasker has to say about #MeToo campaign

Actress Swara Bhasker said her opinion about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Swara said:

“Have already spoken at length about it. I also tweeted my support. I think the #MeToo movement was a long time pending in India and it’s good that it has finally come out and kudos goes to all the women who are braving their past trauma and re-living it and claiming their own stories with their own names.” .

Swara stressed that their stories should be heard.

“We should all listen…I am not only talking about Bollywood, I am talking about all workplace,” she added.

The #MeToo movement in India started after Tanushree in September recalled an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar from the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss in 2008. After that, a slew of controversies surrounding Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath have emerged.

The #MeToo movement began in Hollywood last year with The New York Times reporting multiple sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It led to the opening of a Pandora’s box of complaints against celebrated personalities like Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey.