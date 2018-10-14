NEWScelebrities

This is what actress Swara Bhasker has to say about #MeToo campaign

The #MeToo movement began in Hollywood last year with The New York Times reporting multiple sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein

Oct 14, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Less than a minute

Actress Swara Bhasker said her opinion about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Swara said:

“Have already spoken at length about it. I also tweeted my support. I think the #MeToo movement was a long time pending in India and it’s good that it has finally come out and kudos goes to all the women who are braving their past trauma and re-living it and claiming their own stories with their own names.” .
Swara stressed that their stories should be heard.

“We should all listen…I am not only talking about Bollywood, I am talking about all workplace,” she added.

The #MeToo movement in India started after Tanushree in September recalled an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar from the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss in 2008. After that, a slew of controversies surrounding Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath have emerged.

The #MeToo movement began in Hollywood last year with The New York Times reporting multiple sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. It led to the opening of a Pandora’s box of complaints against celebrated personalities like Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 11, 2017, 05:24 pm IST

Report for Elphinstone tragedy is itself a tragedy in itself

Sep 15, 2017, 11:08 pm IST

Woman killed, body dumped in garbage bin in Himachal Pradesh

Jun 12, 2018, 10:32 pm IST

South Indian actresses who said no to bikini scenes – See Pics

Nov 24, 2017, 10:27 am IST

Leaked ‘intimate’ scenes; Frustrates south Indian actress!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close