Afghan Cricketer hits 6 sixes in an over and Half Century in 12 Balls: Watch

Oct 15, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai became only the third batsman to hit six sixes in an over in a Twenty20 match, for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends in the Afghanistan Premier League 2018.

Zazai opened the Kabul batting with his team chasing a mammoth 245 for victory, courtesy Chris Gayle’s 48-ball 80. He laid into Abdullah Mazari in the fourth over of the innings, hitting all the balls in the over for sixes, as 37 runs came of the over that also had one wide ball.

As a result of Zazai’s belligerence, Kabul raced to 70 for no loss in just four overs and looked good to push Balkh to the wire. In the process, Zazai also brought up his half-century off just 12 balls, equalling the record for the fastest T20 half-century jointly held by Yuvraj Singh and Gayle.

