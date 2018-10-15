Coolpad launches Note 8 in India : Price and Specs

Coolpad has launches new model ‘Note 8’ in India with Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device will be exclusively available via Paytm Mall starting today. The smartphone sports a Black Piano finish.

Specifications

The latest Coolpad device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, and supports dual-SIM slots (dual standby). It features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display (1080×2160 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750T quad-core processor paired with MaliT860-MP2 GPU and 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB, and the smartphone also supports expansion of storage via a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

The dual camera setup has one 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and another 0.3-megapixel sensor. The flash is situated at the side of the two lenses, which are stacked one below the other. At the front, the Coolpad Note 8 sports an 8-megapixel 4P lens with f/2.2 aperture. Software features include filters, face beauty for selfies, blur mode, panorama mode, and more.

Coolpad Note 8 packs a 4,000mAh battery, and the company claims that it offers up to 200 hours of standby time, and up to 8 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and sensors on board include proximity sensor, light sensor, and accelerometer.

The Coolpad Note 8 measures 151×72.5×8.3mm, and it weighs 185 grams. The fingerprint sensor at the back is said to unlock the smartphone in just 0.2 seconds. It also supports touch control gestures to customise quick launch shortcuts.