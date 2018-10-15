Former Sri Lanka cricketer Jayasuriya charged with breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and has been given 14 days to respond.

Jayasuriya, one of the heroes of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup triumph and a former chairman of selectors has been charged with:

1. Article 2.4.6 – Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

2.Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasuriya has 14 days starting October 15 to respond to the charges.

The ICC said it will not make any further comments on the charges at this point in time.

Jayasuriya is one of Sri Lankan cricket’s greatest heroes. In 445 ODIs, he scored 13430 runs including 28 hundreds. In 110 Tests, he scored 6973 runs including 14 hundreds.

He was also a dangerous slow left-arm bowler and has to his credit 323 wickets from 445 ODIs.